CA urges to keep national unity

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged all to nourish closeness and unity with each other to build a new Bangladesh.

“We will, of course, implement the dream of those, who sacrificed their lives and injured during July uprising, to build a new Bangladesh,” he said.

“Despite various hurdles we will overcome the challenges that will come up before us, we will build this new Bangladesh, as a united nation, Insha Allah” he said.

The Chief Adviser said this in his brief speech prior to offering prayers at Eid Jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah ground here this morning.

Prof. Yunus said the Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated in every part of the country.Eid is an event of minimising distance with others and establishing closeness.

“This message must be reached out to all that Eid should be celebrated with deep love, the CHief Adviser said.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were martyred in the July uprising and sought early recovery of the injured persons.

At the onset of his speech, the Chief Adviser greeted the countrymen and Bangladeshi expatriates cerebrating Eid abroad.

He offered the prayers of holy Eid-ul-Fitr at the Jatiya Eidgah ground at 8:30 am in the capital.