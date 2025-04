Eid joy procession in Dhaka in tradition of Sultanate-Mughal eras

A joyous Eid procession of Dhaka South City Corporation was brought out in the tradition of the Bengal Sultanate and Mughal eras.

The procession started from Agargaon old trade fair ground at about 9AM after Eid Jamaat and ended in front of the National Parliament Building where thousands joined.

The entire Agargaon area was filled with chants of ‘Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak’.

Participants said that if such event were held every year, the joy of Eid would increase manifold.