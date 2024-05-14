AL leader among 2 fined for breaching electoral code in Sunamganj

A mobile court has fined two supporters, including a Awami League (AL) leader, Tk 42,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct in Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha Upazila Parishad elections.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate of Dharmapasha Upazila Aliduzzaman, who is also in charge to maintain electoral code of conduct rules in the 6th Upazila Parishad elections, conducted the drives on Monday.

The accused are Rafiqul Bari Chowdhury Bachchu, 70, the president of Sukhair Rajapur North Union AL and supporter of Shamim Ahmed Murad, chairman candidate in the Upazila Parishad election, and Shahab Uddin, 34, supporter of another chairman candidate Nasrin Sultana Dipa.

The court fined Rafiqul Bari Chowdhury Bachchu Tk 40,000 as he brought out a procession with around 900 people on approximately 300 motorcycles on behalf of the horse symbol chairman candidate Shamim Ahmed Murad, beyond the stipulated time set by the Election Commission (EC) .

Meanwhile, the court also fined Shahab Uddin Tk 2,000 as he was using loudspeakers for campaigning beyond the stipulated time on behalf of pineapple symbol chairman candidate Nasreen Sultana Dipa.

Later, the upazila administration conducted a mobile court in the area and punished them for breaching the rules.

Confirming the matter, the Assistant Commissioner (Land) Aliduzzaman said that the punishments were imposed due to non-compliance with the electoral code of conduct and they will continue the drives.