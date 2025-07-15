Appoint head teachers to 32,000 primary schools: CA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has directed to appoint head teachers to vacant posts in government primary schools across the country as soon as possible.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing informed the matter in a press release on Tuesday (July 15).

Yunus gave the directive at a meeting held on Monday at the state guest house Jamuna.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana were, among others, present.

While Yunus wanted to know about the quality of education in the primary schools and the evaluation of which schools are doing well, Bidhan Ranjan Roy said a lot of money has been spent on infrastructure development in the primary education sector but the main objective – increasing the quality of education – has not been achieved.

“We are ranking the schools by evaluating those. We are taking special programmes for the children of schools who are lagging behind,” he said.

The adviser said the evaluation shows that the qualifications of the head teachers and their relationship and attitude with other colleagues play a big role in good quality schools.

Currently, there are 32,000 posts of headteachers vacant in the country, he said, informing the Chief Adviser that the process of taking quick action in this regard is underway.

Prof Yunus ordered new appointments in addition to posting of headteachers.

“In the appointment of headteachers in the schools, priority should be given to how to bring qualified people. There should be a few categories. Those who have been teaching for many years, those having experience, will get priority,” he said.

Apart from this, Prof Yunus said, young people should also be given opportunities to be appointed as the head teachers.

This appointment process should be completed properly, he said.

The Chief Adviser directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of appointing head teachers quickly by issuing a notification in coordination with the Public Service Commission (PSC).

He also instructed the officials concerned to bring changes in the policy regarding the transfer of teachers.

“Many times, after being appointed in one upazila, teachers try to get transferred to schools in another upazila, near a city, they go to various quarters with recommendations and lobbying. In the cases, there should be a clear policy and process. Only through that process, they can be transferred,” Prof Yunus said.

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser also wanted to know whether there are special arrangements for girls in schools and the school infrastructures are women-friendly or not.

At least one woman architect should be involved in each committee formed in constructing school buildings so that women-friendly infrastructures are built, he said.

“At planning, thinking, and implementation stages, the issue of girls should be given importance separately, and all arrangements should be kept for them,” the Chief Adviser said.