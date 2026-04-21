Bangladesh highlights peace, democracy at Dakar forum

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, global peace and inclusive development, with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam highlighting key priorities at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

Speaking at a high-level panel moderated by Senegalese Foreign Minister Cheikh Niang, the state minister said Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is advancing on a new democratic trajectory aimed at building an equitable and prosperous state, said a foreign ministry press release here on Tuesday morning.

She thanked Senegal for being the first African country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent state and stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Recalling the visit of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman to Senegal in March 1981, she said it elevated relations to new heights.

The state minister reaffirmed the BNP-led government’s commitment to strengthening economic, digital, humanitarian and social protection programmes to improve people’s living standards and ensure overall welfare. She also highlighted the role of youth in driving positive societal change.

Referring to Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts, she called for collective international action to advance global peace and the “Women, Peace and Security” agenda.

She paid tribute to former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia for her role in expanding women’s education and emphasised women’s participation in ensuring sustainable peace and stability.

Highlighting the risks of digital misinformation and online harassment, particularly targeting women, the state minister proposed establishing a global platform to strengthen digital sovereignty through coordinated international efforts, which drew appreciation from participants.

She also proposed sharing Bangladesh’s experience in addressing climate change impacts with vulnerable countries and noted that sheltering forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar reflects the country’s commitment to humanitarian values.

On the sidelines of the forum, the state minister held separate meetings with Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Onishi Yohei and Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Ana Isabel Xavier, discussing ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, skills development, culture and sports.

She also expressed interest in enhancing collaboration in renewable energy, ICT, labour markets and infrastructure development, and held brief exchanges with ministers from Oman, Chad and Switzerland.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco and concurrently accredited envoy to Senegal Saida Faizunnesa accompanied the state minister at the forum.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye inaugurated the two-day conference, which brought together heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials, diplomats and civil society representatives from across Africa and beyond.