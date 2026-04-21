Arrest warrant issued against MP Amir Hamza

A court in Sirajganj has issued an arrest warrant against Kushtia-3 MP Mufti Amir Hamza over allegations of making controversial remarks without evidence regarding the transfer of a district commissioner (DC).

The order was passed on Tuesday (21 April) following a hearing.

Earlier, on 27 March, during a speech before the Friday prayers at Haripur Jame Mosque in Kushtia, Amir Hamza claimed that the current district commissioner had spent between Tk20 crore and Tk30 crore to secure the posting. A video of his remarks later circulated on social media, triggering widespread public reaction across the country.

In response, a legal notice was served on the MP on 13 April, stating that such baseless comments had tarnished the government’s image. The notice gave him seven days to disclose the identity of the person to whom the alleged money had been paid and to provide supporting evidence. However, he failed to do so within the stipulated time.

Lawyer Abdul Majid, who is involved in the case, said that making such serious allegations against a senior administrative official without evidence is punishable by law. He added that the remarks not only undermined the dignity of public officials but also created confusion among the public, prompting the court to take the strict step of issuing an arrest warrant.