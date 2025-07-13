4,000 people named in Habiganj murder case

About 4,000 people, including a leader of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, were sued on Friday over the death of an ambulance driver on July 7 during a clash between inhabitants of two villages under Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj.

Nabiganj police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman said on Saturday that Salma Khatun, wife of deceased Faruk Miah of Purba Timirpur village of Nabiganj Municipality, filed the case with his police station.

‘The plaintiff accused about 4,000 people. Of them 135 people, including Nabiganj Municipal unit Juba Dal member secretary Zahirul Islam Sohel, are named accused in the case,’ he said.

He said that efforts were underway to arrest the people involved in the killing.

He said that the victim’s wife stated in the case that Ashahid Ali Asha, president of Inatganj union unit of Juba League and a resident of Anmanu village of the union, had taken Tk 1 lakh from Khasru Miah of Purba Timirpur village of Nabiganj municipality area to send him to Saudi Arabia.

Khasru Miah repeatedly pressed Asha to give back the amount as he could not send him abroad in time but Asha abused him instead of giving back the money, she alleged.

On July 3, Khasru and Asha locked in an altercation over the issue and, as a sequel to that incident, residents of Purba Timirpur and Anmanu villages locked in a clash on July 7 in the Nabiganj upazila headquarters, the plaintiff alleged.

She alleged in the case that her husband Faruk, 40, was killed and more than 300 people of Timirpur village were injured and a number of their shops were burnt, vandalised and looted during the three-hour clash.