Nationwide combing operation from today

The government will launch a combing operationnationwidefrom today (Sunday). The operation will be conducted to arrest the criminals.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury came up with the announcement on Sunday following a high-level meeting on the law and order at the Secretariat.

He said that the government will strictly suppress any activities that disrupt public safety.

“To ensure public safety, law enforcement agencies will intensify their surveillance across the country. No criminal or troublemaker will be spared. However, we urge all citizens not to take the law into their own hands. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state.”

Referring to the recent murder at Mitford area, Jahangir Alam said a swift investigation had been launched.

Warning of strict action against the culprits, the adviser asserted that the government would make no compromise when it comes to public safety.

He informed that measures have been taken to bring the arrested individuals to justice.