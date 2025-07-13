Armed forces’ special magistracy powers again extended

The government has again extended the magistracy power of commissioned officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force by another 60 days.

The order will come into effect from Monday (July 14.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this effect on Sunday.

According to the notification, commissioned officers holding the rank of captain and above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces have been granted special executive magistrate powers across the country.

Military officers serving on deputation in the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been vested with the same authority.

The interim government initially granted the magistracy power to commissioned army officers on September 17 last year for 60 days to improve law and order. It was subsequently extended on January 12, March 13 and May 13 this year.