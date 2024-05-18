‘Don’t do politics of blame game,’ Sayeed Khokon urges Taposh

Claiming that the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh has been spreading ‘false and fabricated’ information, former mayor Sayeed Khokon MP has requested him (Taposh) not to do the ‘politics of blame game.’

Sayeed Khokon made the request while addressing a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital early Saturday (May 18) afternoon.

The former mayor said the DSCC “tried its best” to control dengue when he was the mayor. A large number of dengue patients were detected in the country including Dhaka in 2019, but the dengue infection and death crossed all previous records in 2013. It was mentioned in the country’s newspapers at that time. “In spite of it, what mayor Taposh is saying about dengue is not understandable,” he said.

Addressing mayor Taposh, the leader of the same party also said, “Don’t make any behaviour putting your failures on the shoulders of others. We are heading towards a horrific situation. In order to face that horrific situation, we all — citizens of all strata of the society and authorities concerned should come forward to tackle the situation in the days ahead.”

Sayeed Khokon also proposed to the DSCC mayor to work together to check dengue in the capital.

It may be mentioned that mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday (May 15) last told reporters that the number of dengue patients in Dhaka had gone down by 50 per cent in 2023 compared to 2019 (when Sayeed Khokkon was mayor). In order to reply to Taposh’s remarks, Sayeed Khokon mainly appeared at Saturday’s press conference.

Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation organised the press conference at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club.