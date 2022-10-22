TCB’s 15,820 liters soyabean oil seized from beneath beds in Ctg

Police have seized 15,820 litres of soyabean oil of state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from a Saudi expatriate’s house at Fatikchari in Chittagong.

The TCB’s soyabean oil was seized from underneath the beds of the house of Saudi expatriate Mohamamd Nezam at Hamid Para area of Ward No. 4 in Kanchan Nagar union under Fatikchari upazila early Saturday (October 22, 2022) afternoon.

Confirming the matter, Fatikchari Police Station’s ASI Iqbal Hossain said the raid was conducted by Siddhirganj Police Station’s SI Abdur Razzak. At that time, Fatikchari police assisted him.

Police said a truck with 15,820 litres of soyabean oil on board left Siddhirganj of Narayanganj district for Mymensingh on Tuesday afternoon. But, the TCB goods distributor Mohammad Arif Hossain became suspicious when he found truck driver Mizan Hossain’s mobile phone switched off after an hour. Then he informed Siddhirganj Police Station and filed a case on Thursday.

Truck driver Mizan was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to Mizan’s confession, police went to Fatikchari and conducted the raid at the Saudi expatriate’s house.

During the raid, police found the soyabean oil hidden under the beds in six rooms of the two-storeyed house of Mohammad Nezam. However, it could not be possible to arrest anyone as all the male members of the house are Saudi expatriates.

Fatikchari Police Station’s ASI Iqbal Hossain said, “We assisted the Siddhirganj police to recover the soyabean oil. We have learnt that the Saudi expatriate’s brother-in-law Mohammad Osman Gani has edible oil business. He had hidden the soyabean oil here. He hails from Ward No. 6 of Paindong union under Fatikchari upazila. Attempts are going on to arrest him. Police are also investigation whether any other individuals were involved in the matter.”