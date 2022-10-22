One Covid death, 124 cases reported in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded one Covid-19 death and 124 coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported 5.49 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,259 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 69 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,412 people and infected 20,34,002 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,77,472 after another 499 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.22 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,412 fatalities, 12,938 occurred in Dhaka, 5,902 in Chattogram, 2,157 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,353 in Sylhet, 1,428 in Rangpur and 906 in Mymensingh divisions.