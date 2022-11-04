Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases

Bangladesh on Friday recorded zero Covid-19 death and 88 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 3.25 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,706 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 67 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,425 people and infected 20,35,745 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,82,114 after another 441 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.37 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,425 fatalities, 12,943 occurred in Dhaka, 5,902 in Chattogram, 2,160 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,354 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 909 in Mymensingh divisions.