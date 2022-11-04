EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President

Mr. Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, on Thursday morning paid a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office in Dhaka.

While talking on bilateral trade and investment between the countries, FBCCI President informed the Ambassador about the golden jubilee celebration of FBCCI to be held in March 2023 and expected the Ambassador to join the International Investment Summit to be organised in connection with the celebration.

Deputy Head of Mission Dr Bernd Spanier, FBCCI Vice President Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the call.