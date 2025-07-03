Bangladesh, Sweden sign grant deal to boost climate resilience, resource management

The governments of Bangladesh and Sweden Thursday signed a grant agreement aimed at strengthening Bangladesh’s capacity for natural resource management and enhancing its resilience to climate change.

As part of the agreement, Sweden will provide approximately 4.9 million Swedish Krona (about Tk 6.16 crore) in grant funding for a new project titled “Strengthening Capacity of MoEFCC, DoE and BFD for Natural Resource Management and Improved Climate Resilience.”

According to a press release from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the project will run from July 2025 to December 2026 and is designed to improve institutional and strategic capabilities within Bangladesh to safeguard biodiversity and natural resources in alignment with broader climate goals.

Key aims of the project include enhancing the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms for Ecologically Critical Areas (ECAs), and laying the groundwork for establishing a wildlife trust fund to ensure long-term conservation financing.

The agreement was signed in Dhaka by Dr. A. K. M Shahabuddin, Secretary (in charge) of the ERD, and Maria Stridsman, Chargé d’affaires and Head of Development Cooperation at the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka.

Senior officials from the ERD, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Embassy of Sweden attended the ceremony. Both sides expressed optimism that the partnership would contribute meaningfully to Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts in environmental conservation and climate adaptation.