Govt wants to take legal aid services to people’s doorsteps: Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Monday said the present government wants to take legal aid services to the doorsteps of people.

“Legal aid activities in Bangladesh began in 1994 under the initiative of then prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Later, through the initiative of incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the ordinance of the interim government was transformed into law, and the Legal Aid Act was passed in the current Parliament session,” he said.

The law minister made the remarks while inaugurating a mobile legal aid camp this morning at the Korail slum in the capital, marking National Legal Aid Day. The Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid organised the camp with technical support from the German development agency GIZ.

“The legal aid programme, being implemented under the initiative of Bangladesh government, has the German government as a development partner. It will be carried out across the country with their financial and technical support. I hope this joint initiative will play a significant role in ensuring justice for marginalised people across the country,” he added.

Noting that legal aid services as an important part of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s “Bangladesh First” initiative, Asaduzzaman said under the new programme, not only poor and helpless people but also victims of political violence and torture, persons with disabilities, and citizens burdened with legal cases have been brought under its coverage.

He further stated that legal assistance would also be ensured for families affected by the July Mass Uprising, relatives of the martyrs, and those who were injured during the movement.

“Special importance has also been given to the protection of women and children. The programme would provide crucial support for those who are unable to seek legal assistance due to financial or social barriers, despite being victims of sexual violence and harassment,” he stated.

The law minister urged media professionals to spread the message of this initiative across the country so that marginalised people can become aware of their rights and receive necessary support.

During the event, the law minister provided instant legal advice to two women named Mostakima Akter and Hawa Begum. He also listened to various problems faced by the slum dwellers and gave directives for resolving those.

At the end, he thanked the German government for supporting the programme and expressed the hope that through collective efforts, a just society could be built.