Celebrating 13th year of best of the British Bangladeshi community

Bangla Mirror Desk :

The British Bangladeshis have made their own place in multicultural Britain with contributions in their respective fields and have been playing a major role in the growth of this country. The British Bangladeshi Who’s Who publication emphasises the success of the Bangladeshi community and showcases it to both the British and Bangladeshi community in the UK. Rt. Hon Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Foysol Chowdhury MBE MSP, Sam Tarry MP, Apsana Begum MP, Mayor of Camden Nasim Ali, Speaker of Tower Hamlets Shafi Ahmed, Mayor of Ramsgate Raushan Ara, Mayor of Swindon Cllr. Abdul Amin were present as special guests along with other dignitaries and leaders of Bangladeshi community at the 13th anniversary British Bangladeshi Who’s Who award ceremony and gala dinner. The enormous event was held on 8th of November at Meridian Grand in London.

In her speech, Angela Rayner praised highly of the work of British Bangladeshis and also emphasised on the invaluable contribution they are making as the integral part of British society. She also congratulated the award winners.

Apsana Begum, the youngest of British Bangladeshi MPs, praised highly of the achievements of British Bangladeshis and mentioned that there are already four law makers in British Parliament. Congratulating the award winners, she called up the Bangladeshi community in the UK to involve more in mainstream politics.

The programme was Introduced with the opening remarks by Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, The event was presented by most outstanding and highly accomplished presenters of present time, Barrister Anwar Babul and Nadia Ali.

Abdul Karim Goni, Founder of the publication said “As a result of the Covid pandemic we had to pause our events and this annual publication. However, it gives me immense pleasure now that we have resumed this important publication and gala ceremony which showcases the best of British Bangladeshi community.

“Like years gone by, we have unearthed some real gems again. Individuals who have performed extremely well and excelled in their sector and how highlight the amazing work of the community.

“We have also chosen some worthy award winners. These personalities have truly remarkable and inspirational and we sincerely hope that you will enjoy learning about their achievements and success as much as we have.”

Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who said, “The publication and the gala event has become well-known within the British Bangladeshi community. I like many of our supporters and well-wishers look forward to reading the profiles and attending the gala event. Unfortunately, the pandemic had brought a halt to that, however, we are now able to continue and that gives me immeasurable happiness.

“The reasoning behind the publication is two-fold: Firstly, it provides inspirational role models for other members of our community, especially the youth.

“Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, at a time when various factions of the media and society are questioning the value of migration, this publication serves to highlight the extensive and remarkable contributions that British Bangladeshis are making here.

“We have continued in our tradition to hand out awards to the best of the best and I am sure that you will agree with me that these are deserving individuals.”

The Bangla Mirror Group started publishing the first English weekly newspaper for the British Bangladeshis known as ‘Bangla Mirror’ in October 2002. Since then the organisation has rapidly expanded and also publishes the highly successful British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, an annual publication that list the profiles of the best of the British Bangladeshi community in the UK..

Special guests who attended the event were Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP Chairman Channel S tv, Chairman of UKBCCI Bajloor Rashid MBE; Presiden of London Bangla Press Club Emdadul Haque Chowdhury; Cheif Editor of Janomot Syed Nahash Pasha; Seceretary of London Bangle Press Club Tasir Mahmud; Editor of Bangla Post Br Tarek Chowdhury, Former President of BCA Nur-Ur Rahman Khandaker Pasha MBE, President of BCA M A Munim OBE to name but a few.

The awards were given to those who made significant contributions in the community as well as in the mainstream.

Aklakur Rahman Akke received award from Foysol Chowdhury MBE ( MSP) who was accompanied by Nikkita Mulchandani.

Mohammed Shamsur Rahman Nikel received his award from Nasim Ali (OBE) Mayor of Camden, , who was accompanied by Md Abu Lais and Tarek Mahmud.

Amin Babor Chowdhury received his award Shafi Ahmed Speaker of Tower Hamlets, who was accompanied by Abu Rufian, and Abdul Malik.

Nazmul Islam Nuru, received his award from Sam Tarry MP and Mayor Raushan ara who was accompanied by Kazi Arif from Prime Estate Agent,.

Cllr Salim Chowdhury received his award from Mahee Ferdaus Jalil, Founder Channel s tv who was accompanied by Mohammed Kuddus.

Barrister Lutfur Rahman received his award from Apsana Begum MP poplar and lime house who was accompanied by Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury (JP).

Mayor Hena Chowdhury received her award from : Sam Tarry MP Ilford South accompanied by Jorid Miah,

Syedur Rahman Ranu received his award from RT Hon Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of Labour Party who was accompanied by Abdul Karim Goni, Founder of BBWW and Sheikh Aliur Rahman from London Tea Exchange.

Syed Afsar uddin MBE received his awarad from Raushan Ara Mayor of Ramsgate accompanied by Tapan Saha from Acc Tax Consultancy.

Tipu Rahman received his award from Mayor of Swindon, Cllr Abdul Amin accompanied by Layek Miah from JMG Cargo

The Bangla Mirror Group has been publishing the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who since 2008. The publication and event was the brainchild of the father and son. This year’s publication consists of 273 individuals including medics, journalists, lawyers, businessmen, accountants and others from various walks of life.

The Bangla Mirror group who were behind the publication boast an impressive team, Managing Editor of Who’s Who Shoeb Kabir, Ahad Ahmed, Barrister Anwar Babul, Koyes Uddin, Mohammed Ali,Sabia Khatun,Zakir Karim, Rahmin Karim, Faruk Miah MBE, ,Sadik Karim, Sajia Afrin Choudhury, Tanvir Hasan also present at the event.

The 2022 publication and gala dinner is sponsored and supported by numerous organisations and businesses, which include our lead partner Meridian Grand.

The event will be managed by Pearl Advertising.

The media partners of the gala dinner includes: Channel S TV, G10 Design & printers, Impress Media,. The chosen official charity partner for this year’s event is Human Relief Foundation .

The event is supported by Rosenburg Financial Services, Prime Estate Agent, ACC Tax Consultancy, London tea exchange, AH & Z Associates Ltd, Dream Spas, NRB Holiday Resort, JMG air Cargo, Apex Accountancy, Bluestone Finance, Purple I, Eurasia food Service and Unisoft .

Organisations h Vantage Accident management, Citygate Accountant, IBCO, Mira Garden Hotel, APG Property Management, Priyo, Brit Bazaar, Abel Care, Everard Construction Managment Ltd and Rescue Aid.

The Bangla Mirror Group is indebted to those who have supported this publication and continuing to do so, as without the community’s support the publication and gala event of such magnitude would never be possible.

The evening was capped off with excellent entertainment by prominent singer Sadia Afroz Chowdhury and Shumon Sarif, and lavish dinner served by outstanding catering by the Meridian Grand.