Apsana Begum MP heads up a cross party call for a duty of care on employers and political parties for survivors of domestic abuse

Apsana Begum MP, survivor of domestic abuse, has tabled cross party EDM 560 and EDM 562 calling for there to be a duty of care on employers and political parties to ensure that survivors of domestic abuse are not exposed to further harassment in their roles.

She said:

“Domestic abuse is sadly prevalent in our society.

“It can affect people from all social classes and in all forms of employment, including those in public life.

“For too long, domestic abuse has been hidden from the public eye despite having serious health consequences for the individual, family, and society.

I want the UK to be country where survivors of domestic abuse are not be thwarted by ongoing harassment and abuse – and can even be elected as political representatives.

“As a survivor of domestic abuse, myself, I am all too conscious of how survivors struggle against systems that continually fail them.

“We need to raise awareness to create a society where individuals experiencing domestic abuse feel confident that they will be believed, listened to, and treated supportively.

“That is why I am working with MPs from all parties calling for there to be a duty of care on employers and/or political parties to ensure that survivors of domestic abuse are not exposed to further harassment in their roles.

“And this must take into account that post-separation control and/or harassment is a form of domestic abuse itself and can occur long after a relationship or marriage is over with different tactics of abuse employed.”