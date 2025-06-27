Europe-Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and Industry (EBFCI) Officially Inaugurates Bangladesh Chapter

By Shahidul Islam:

Wednesday 25th June 2025. at 4. PM Ascott The Residence Dhaka, located in the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, the Europe-Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and Industry (EBFCI) proudly marked a historic milestone with the official inauguration of its Bangladesh Chapter. The high-level event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and development partners.

(EBFCI) has been established as a strategic platform to strengthen economic, trade, and investment partnerships between Bangladesh and Europe, including the United Kingdom. By fostering deeper engagement among business leaders, policymakers, and government officials, (EBFCI) aims to promote collaborative growth, innovation, and sustainable development across borders.



Mr. Mohammad Ali, Director and Country Head of (EBFCI) Bangladesh, opened the proceedings by emphasizing EBFCI’s mission to reshape Bangladesh’s business support ecosystem. “This is a defining moment,” he stated, “as we strive to align local talent and sectors with global skill requirements through

focused programmes and strategic collaborations. Our efforts will empower Bangladesh’s key industries from RMG and IT to healthcare and tourism to become globally competitive and sustainable.”

Delivering a visionary keynote, Dr. Wali Tasar Uddin MBE DBA JP, President of (EBFCI), proudly announced the organization’s official registration with BIDA and RJSC, granting full operational legitimacy in Bangladesh. “This is more than a chapter launch it is the beginning of a stronger, results-oriented partnership between Europe and Bangladesh,” he said, congratulating the newly appointed (EBFCI) Bangladesh team.



Advocate Manzill Murshid, Chairman of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), warmly welcomed the inauguration of the EBFCI Bangladesh Chapter. In his address, He praised EBFCI’s vision to foster international trade and cooperation and expressed HRPB’s readiness to collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

In a message of strong international partnership, His Excellency Mr. Michael Miller, Ambassador and Head of the European Delegation to Bangladesh, reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s inclusive growth. He applauded (EBFCI) for building institutional bridges between Europe and Bangladesh and expressed enthusiasm for collaborative efforts in innovation, the green economy, and human capital

development.



Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Mr. Asad Siam, shared remarks on how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can collaborate with (EBFCI) to advance trade diplomacy, attract foreign direct investment, and assist Bangladeshi businesses in navigating new global markets. He highlighted areas such as export

diversification, NRB engagement, and international branding as crucial points of synergy.

Mr. Sami Sanaullah, Director of (EBFCI), delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining emerging global

markets where Bangladesh holds untapped potential. He emphasised strategic entry into a range of highgrowth sectors including green technologies, halal economy, biotechnology, and digital services, alongside pharmaceuticals, leather goods, jute products, agro–processed goods, education, and technology.

These areas, he noted, are essential for diversifying Bangladesh’s export base and ensuring long-term economic resilience. A video presentation was showcased to the audience, highlighting EBFCI’s engagements to date and its evolving role in facilitating cross-border partnerships. The inauguration signals a new era of opportunity, with (EBFCI) positioned as a catalyst for sustainableeconomic growth, global integration, and cultural connectivity.

To formally conclude the event, certificates were handed over to the newly appointed directors of EBFCI–Bangladesh Jannatul Ferdous Nipa, Maksuda Khan Misha, MD Salauddin Chowdhury, Syed Jamil Ur Rab, Sukanta Kashari, Arif R Hussain, Ghazi Mamunur Rashid.

The event was convened by Dipty Chowdhury, currently a Presenter at Channel I, who was also officially

announced as the Brand Ambassador of EBFCI–Bangladesh.