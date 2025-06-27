Biman flight makes emergency landing after technical glitch

A Singapore-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Dhaka on Friday morning following a technical glitch shortly after takeoff.

All 154 passengers and seven crews were safe, officials of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating as flight BG 584, departed HSIA at 8:38 AM, and upon reaching an altitude of around 2,500 feet, the captain reported an engine-related issue and decided to return to Dhaka.

The aircraft landed safely at 8:59 AM and was parked at Bay 14 of the airport.

The passengers and crews disembarked safely and are in good health, HSIA authority confirmed.

Following the landing, the airport authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the runway but found no evidence of foreign objects or bird strikes.

Officials said a detailed technical review of the aircraft is underway, and appropriate decisions regarding its next operational schedule will be taken based on the assessment.