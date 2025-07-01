Apsana Begum MP on voting against the disability benefits cuts today: “there can be no compromise when it comes to people’s lives and well-being”.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, speaking on why she is voting against the Universal Credit (UC) and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Bill (Second Reading today), said:

“”When it comes to people’s lives and wellbeing, there can be no compromise. Politics should serve people – not the other way around.

“I refuse to accept at least £3.5bn made to the lifelines of disabled people.

“I cannot support a two-tier system nor any cuts that will force disabled people into deeper hardship – and as it stands the Government’s own estimates reveal that at least 150,000 will be pushed in to poverty. This is not just a statistic, this is 150,000 lives.

“I know how distressed and anxious disabled people in Poplar and Limehouse are feeling about the future and how devastating all this is after years of austerity and the brutal persecution they have already experienced. I say to them: I am with you.

“My constituents voted for an end to austerity. They want a welfare system that supports people, not one that pushes into poverty.

“Whether it’s the two-child limit, these disability cuts, or the poisonous narrative that blames people for their poverty – I will always fight for justice. That’s why I’m voting against this cruel Disability Benefit Cuts Bill today.”