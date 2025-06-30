Local Pupils unite for Children’s Rights Conference in Redbridge

Children from Gearies Primary, Redbridge Primary and Beehive Prep School came together for a special Children’s Rights Conference hosted at Beehive Prep.

The event focused on the core themes of “Dignity, Equity and Equality” encouraging pupils to reflect on the foundations of every child’s rights.

Mr. Brough, Senior Teacher at Beehive Prep said: “It was inspiring to see young children engage so thoughtfully with the values that underpin children’s rights. Their enthusiasm and the promises they made show a real commitment to creating kinder, more inclusive school communities.”

A highlight of the day saw the children make heartfelt pledges to help make their schools more supportive places for all.

Umar, a pupil in Year 5, said: “I learned that every child should be treated fairly and with respect, no matter who they are. We made promises to speak up if someone is left out and to help everyone feel welcome in school.”