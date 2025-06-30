Asif’s airport magazine incident was honest mistake: Home Advisor

Bangladesh’s Security Affairs Advisor Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Choudhury on Monday dismissed rumors surrounding Advisor Asif Mahmud’s alleged AK-47 license, clarifying it was merely a pistol magazine mistakenly left in his possession.

Speaking after a core committee meeting on law and order at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dhaka, Choudhury addressed growing speculation about a firearm incident involving Local Government Advisor Asif Mahmud at the airport.

“Some are claiming he was licensed to own an AK-47. That’s simply not true,” the advisor said. “It was just an empty magazine for his licensed pistol, left behind by mistake. Sometimes people forget small items, like confusing eyeglasses with a mobile phone. Had he realized, he never would have carried it.”

Responding to questions on whether Asif Mahmud, reportedly under 30, met the legal age requirement for firearm ownership, Choudhury said, “I have not reviewed that particular law, so I cannot comment.”

Questions also arose over airport security after the magazine went undetected through two scanning checks, only to be discovered on the third. Choudhury acknowledged that sometimes influential individuals receive unintended privileges. “That’s precisely why it has been stressed that laws must apply equally to everyone, with no exceptions,” he said.

Turning to broader issues, Choudhury said the law and order meeting also focused on upcoming nationwide events from July 1 to August 5, including programs to commemorate the 1975 mass uprising. Various political and social organizations will hold gatherings across the country, he said, adding, “We’ve taken comprehensive steps so people can participate safely and without hindrance.”

Commenting on overall security, he praised the swift actions of law enforcement in recent incidents in Muradnagar, Cumilla, and Patuakhali. “Whenever crimes occur, our forces respond as quickly as possible, and they’ve already arrested suspects in these cases,” he said.

Choudhury concluded by reaffirming that security forces remain fully prepared to ensure peaceful celebrations during the upcoming national programs, allowing citizens to join freely and securely.