China keen to strengthen partnership with next elected govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said China has conveyed its eagerness to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh’s next elected government, expressing hope for even stronger bilateral ties in the coming years.

“China has said it wishes to work with Bangladesh’s next elected government with greater sincerity, steadfastness, and affection,” Fakhrul told reporters at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

The briefing followed the return of a high-level BNP delegation from a five-day official visit to China. Fakhrul led the nine-member team, which visited at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Highlighting key discussions during the trip, Fakhrul said the BNP delegation raised the Teesta River project with Chinese authorities. “We presented our needs and priorities, and they responded positively,” he said, adding that China continues to work on the Teesta water management initiative. “If they move forward with the project when we are entrusted with governing, we will look at it favourably.”

The BNP team also urged China to step up efforts to facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Fakhrul said Chinese officials assured them of continued diplomatic efforts to persuade Myanmar to accelerate the process.

“Our visit has opened a new window to enhance the longstanding friendship between our two countries,” Fakhrul said, expressing hope that the ties would grow even stronger.

During their stay, the BNP delegation met with senior CPC leaders and explored avenues to boost cooperation between the two parties and strengthen broader bilateral relations.

Joining Fakhrul on the trip were BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Begum Selima Rahman, along with Chairperson’s Advisers Zahir Uddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, Professor Sukomal Barua, BNP Media Cell Convener Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, and BNP Chairperson’s Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.