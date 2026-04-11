Press Minister at Bangladesh Mission in London resigns

Akbar Hossain, who had been serving as Minister (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, has resigned from his position.

He announced his resignation in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account on Friday night, confirming that he had left the position.

Hossain cited personal and family circumstances as the reason behind his decision, stating that it had become difficult for him to continue discharging his responsibilities.

He also clarified that his resignation was not linked to any other issue.

A former BBC journalist, Hossain was appointed to the post by the interim government in November 2024 on a two-year contractual term.