Bangladesh sees 30 Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 30 more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,036,760, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,436, as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 1.14 percent from Thursday’s 0.99 percent as 2,633 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent, while the recovery rate rose to 97.53 percent.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.