Islamic banks return Tk 5.9 billion to BB

Islamic banks have repaid Tk 5.9 billion on Thursday to Bangladesh Bank after the central bank injected Tk 52.47 billion to the Shariah-based entities in three days under liquidity facility.

In the first two days, five lenders – Islami Bank, Union Bank, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank and Global Islami Bank – borrowed Tk 52.47 billion under liquidity support for short-term of 14 days to the Shariah-compliant lenders.

The amount disbursed in two phase – Tk 39.95 billion on Tuesday and Tk 12.52 billion on Wednesday, according to the Bangladesh Bank.