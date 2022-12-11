Nagad offers 16% cashback on payment on Daraz

Mobile financial services (MFS) Nagad provider has teamed up with e-commerce platform Daraz to offer cashback of 16 percent instant cashback on bill payment through the online marketplace’s app.

On the occasion of the Daraz 12.12 Sale Campaign, Customers can get cashback of up to Tk300 – maximum Tk100 for each transaction – on bill payments through Nagad using Daraz App, said the MFS.

Starting Monday, the offer will remain valid till December 31.

A partnership deal was signed between Nagad and Daraz in Dhaka recently.

