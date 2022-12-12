Bangla Mirror Editor Abdul Karim Goni’s mother passes away

Staff Reporter : Bangla Mirror, British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, Online News Portal Sylhet Mirror Editor and senior member of the London Bangla Press Club Abdul Karim Goni’s mother Husnama Bibi has passed away at his daughters residence in Cephas street east London on Sunday morning (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).

He was 83. He left behind his one sons, two daughters, grandchildren, and numerous well-wishers.

Hailing from Kishor pur village of Jagannathpur upazila’s in Sunamganj district.

Condolence Message : London Bangla Press Club President Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, Secretary Taysir Mahmud, Treasurer Saleh Ahmed have expressed shock at the death of Abdul Karim Goni’s mother and conveyed deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members. They also prayed for peace of the departed soul.

In another condolence message Sylhet Press Club President Iqbal Siddiqi, General Secretary Abdur Rashid Renu, Sunamganj Reporters Unity’s President Latifur Rahman Raju, General Secretary Himadri Shekor Baidya, Jagannathpur Press Club President Sonkor Roy have prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered their deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.