UK announces additional £4.5 million funding for the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh Inbox

The United Kingdom is contributing an additional £4.5 million to sustain the Rohingya

refugee response in Bangladesh, lifting its funding from the start of the crisis in August 2017

to a total of £345 million. This additional support to WFP (£3m) and UNICEF (£1.5m) will

provide food, water, sanitation, and child protection to Rohingya refugees and host

communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said:

“The UK remains committed to supporting Rohingya refugees and their host communities in

Bangladesh. This new UK assistance will provide vital food, water, sanitation, and protection

to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

“The UK continues to push for a long-term solution that will enable the Rohingya to return to

Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis, when the conditions there allow. We will

continue to provide support to the Rohingya whilst they remain in Bangladesh.”

This new UK support will provide:

• Food assistance to 219,000 Rohingya refugees

• Water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for 46,000 Rohingya refugees

• 8,500 menstrual hygiene kits for Rohingya women and adolescent girls

• Protection support to 1,500 children and adolescents from the refugee camps and

host communities