Parliamentary committee for reasons behind rice price hike

The Parliamentary Standing Committee asked Agriculture Ministry to find out reason behind excess price of rice despite bumper production.

Presided over by Matia Chowdhury, the committee made the query at a meeting held at Parliament Complex on Monday.

In line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s guidelines, the ministry has recommended to bring all uncultivated lands under cultivation channel and increase vegetable production at homes.

The committee also asked to enhance production of palm, sunflower, mustard in addition to boro rice.

The committee, on the other hand, highlighted producing three new fruits along with rice production with short duration.

It also said to boost research on agriculture for future development.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, among others, joined the meeting.