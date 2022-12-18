Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 17 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 0.65 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,612 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 16 while zero Covid-19 death was reported.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,438 people and infected 20,36,928 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,86,794 after another 64 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.54 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,438 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,905 in Chattogram, 2,161 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,360 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions.