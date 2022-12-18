Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) – on Sunday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 11.21 points or 0.18 percent to 6,245.61. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 4.34 points to finish at 2,204.14 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.01 points to close at 1,368.95.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 3404.84 million, which was Taka 4252.71 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 309 issues traded, 56 declined, 30 advanced and 223 remained unchanged on theDSE trading floor.

ICICL was the day’s top gainer, posting 33 percent gain while ORIONINFU was the worst loser, losing 7.49 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI -losing 1.16 points to settle at 18,446.05 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 0.64 point to close at 11,052.60.

Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 30 advanced and 56 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city’s bourse traded 17.04 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 9.28 crore.