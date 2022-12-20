Walton brings new CiNEd gaming monitors

Walton has launched two new CiNEd gaming monitors with IPS panels.

These monitors can be used for different purposes, including gaming and graphic designs, reports UNB.

Touhidur Rahman Raad, chief business officer of Walton Digi-Tech Industries, said: “Modelled as WD27GI06 and WD27GI07, the new gaming monitors feature 27-inch QHD IPS LED-backlit display with 2560 and 1440 pixel resolution and frameless design on three sides.”

“The fast IPS display allows the liquid crystal elements to respond faster and eliminate motion blur. HRD technology with higher brightness provides a wider colour range and excellent contrast than traditional monitors,” he added.

The gaming monitors feature a 165Hz refresh rate, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio and 1000:1 contrast ratio that gives smooth images by avoiding blur and lag-free views for gamers.

The prices of the two Walton gaming monitors are Tk38,750 and Tk39,550, respectively.