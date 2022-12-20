4th dose of COVID vaccination starts across country

A special campaign for administering the fourth COVID vaccine dose started on Tuesday across the country.

Ahmedul Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS, launched the campaign at Kurmitola general Hospital in the capital at 9am.

Only Pfizer vaccine will be used in the campaign.

People aged above 60, who already received their third dose, will be vaccinated under this campaign, according to the DGHS.

The fourth dose will be administered at all vaccination centres with other COVID doses, the DGHS added.