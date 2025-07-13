Intern doctors on strike demanding security of Mitford

The intern doctors of Mitford Hospital are observing one-day work abstention demanding security of the hospital.

On Saturday night, Intern Doctors’ Society (IDS) announced the strike.

Sir Salimullah Medical College students are also on strike in solidarity with the same demand.

The strike began at 8AM on Sunday, which disrupting the hospital activities.

In a statement sent to the media on Saturday night, the Mitford Hospital unit said, “We, the intern doctors of Mitford Hospital, are going on a one-day strike from 8AM on Sunday protesting the ongoing insecure environment on the campus and in the hospital.”

Earlier, in a memorandum, the intern doctors said that they were shocked and deeply concerned by the brutal killing that occurred in front of the Ansar camp inside Mitford Hospital on July 9.

They strongly protested this inhumane incident and demanded a fair trial.