Prof Yunus sends ‘Haribhanga’ mangoes to Modi

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has sent a consignment of ‘Haribhanga’ mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbours.

It is scheduled to reach New Delhi on Monday (July 14).

The consignment containing 1,000 kilogrammes of Haribhanga will reach New Delhi on Monday, said an official at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday night.

The mangoes will also be shared with dignitaries from the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, diplomats and other officials within the next couple of days as part of a friendly exchange between the two neighbouring countries.

The interim government is also sending mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Thursday sent 300 kilogrammes of the popular Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to the Chief Minister of India’s Tripura state and other dignitaries.

The mangoes were sent through Akhaura land port around 5:15 pm on Thursday, packed in 60 cartons.

Every year, the Bangladesh government sends seasonal gift items to Tripura’s state government and key individuals.

In return, Tripura sends Bangladesh its famed and juicy Queen variety pineapples as goodwill gifts.

This year’s mango gift was arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and delivered through an exporter.

Officials handed over the consignment to representatives of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.