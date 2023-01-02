12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has slashed the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

A 12kg LPG cylinder will be selling now for Tk 1,232 including value-added tax, which has been sold at Tk 1,297.

So, the price of 12kg LPG cylinder has gone down by Tk 65.

Abdul Jalil, chairman of the BERC, announced the new prices of LPG on Monday.

The new LPG price would be effective from today.

Earlier in December, the commission increased the price of LPG by Tk 46 and fixed the price of every 12 kg cylinder at Tk1,297.