Anti-ageing foods for youthful skin

Though we cannot reverse the process of ageing, we can definitely slow it by having certain foods daily. You can flaunt youthful skin in your 40s and 50s by having healthy fruits and vegetables, recommended by an expert, India Today reported.

According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, five foods that can slow the process of ageing and give you youthful-looking skin:

Papaya

The papaya’s enzyme papain makes it an all-time favourite in skincare routine for its anti-ageing benefits, mentioned the expert. “This fruit is rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene which may defend against the visible signs of ageing,” she wrote.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate contains a compound called punicalagins. This enzyme may help preserve collagen in the skin and thus, it is great for slowing down the signs of ageing, since collagen maintains the elasticity of the skin.

Yogurt

“Yogurt has probiotics which help in cultivating the good bacteria in your gut. The lactic acid in yogurt helps to diminish fine lines by shrinking and tightening pores. Rich in riboflavin or vitamin B12, yogurt keeps the skin glowing and hydrated while aiding the cell regeneration and growth,” wrote Lovneet Batra.

Green Leafy Vegetables

The chlorophyll in green leafy vegetables increased collagen in the skin, which again contributes to anti-ageing factors.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain a high level of lycopene that helps the skin fight against sun damage. “Also, they are an excellent source of vitamin C that help stimulate collagen production,” the expert added.