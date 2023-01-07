5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat

Five persons, including two children, were killed and three others injured in a road accident at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early Saturday.

The deceased were Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia, 21, Habiba, 2, Sihab, 13, and microbus driver Sadir Ali. They were the residents of Madanagar village under Kulaura upazila of Moulvibajar district.

The injured were Raju, 29, his father Nurul Islam, 50, and cousin Nishat, 18.

According to police, all the passengers of the microbus were relatives who were returning home after receiving a relative named Razu, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Malaysia, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

On the way, a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car at Noapara area around 3:00 am. After that, a speeding pickup van hit the car from behind, leaving five dead on the spot and three others injured.

Shayestaganj Highway Police Station sub-inspector Jasim Miah said the injured were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital and the bodies were brought to the police station.