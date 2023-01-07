Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 10 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 0.53 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,898 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is eight while zero Covid-19 death was reported.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,440 people and infected 20,37,250 so far.

The recovery count rose to 19,88,475 after another 105 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement added.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.61 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,440 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,906 in Chattogram, 2,161 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,361 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions.