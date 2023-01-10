Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the government is planning to introduce health cards system for all citizens in a bid to provided medical services.

He made the remarks while addressing ‘BSRF dialogue’ arranged by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said, “We are digitizing the entire health system. The purpose of digitizing the health system is that everyone in the country will have a health card. It will contain all the health information of everyone. Other countries also have health cards system like this. Its Development Project Proposal (DPP) plan has been given to Planning Ministry.”

Zahid Maleque expressed hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will approve the DPP plan in ECNEC meeting soon.

The Health Minister said that there is a shortage of manpower in country’s health sector. The shortage remained even after the recruitment of 50,000 people in the sector, he added.

He said, “Investments in manufacturing drugs in the public sector have increased. Initiatives have also been taken to produce vaccines.”

Mentioning that medical service in America is not provided by the government, only those who have insurance get it, the Health Minister said Bangladesh government provides 50 percent of medical services to people.

BSRF President Tapan Bishwas, general secretary Masudul Haque and vice president Motahar Hossain were present in the dialogue, among others.