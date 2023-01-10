Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game

Fortune Barishal registered their first victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), securing a six-wicket win against Rangpur Riders in an eventful game that was marred by controversy at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The game was stopped unexpectedly for five minutes during when Barishal came to chase the innings as their captain Shakib Al Hasan entered into the ground and was seen to exchange some heated words with the umpires.

Later, Barishal manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon clarified that Shakib did what was within the rules.

However Barishal went on to win the game, chasing Rangpur’s 158-7 with four balls to spare as Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the deal with a massive six to help them reach 162-4.

Openers Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque Bijoy, for whom Shakib indeed got involved in verbal brawl with umpires, failed to give the side a good start with the former being out on 1 in the fourth ball of the innings.

Anamul failed to capitalize on his start, being out on 15 as Barishal were left to 18-2 in fourth over. He was also seen to be engaged with verbal spat with umpires after being trapped leg-before by Sikandar Raza.

Afghan recruit Ibrahim Zadran helped the side bring the chase back on track, ably supported by Mehidy Hasan Miraz who led the side in the first match.

The duo shared 84-run for the third wicket stand to set the platform of their first victory in the second game. Mehidy made 43 off 29, hitting five fours before being dismissed by Robiul Haque.

Sikandar Raza, who was the most successful bowler for Rangpur with 2-14 then gave the side a glimmer of hope, getting rid of Zadran, whose 52 came off just 41 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

To the surprise of many, Shakib didn’t come to bat as it was expected. Rather He sent Iftikhar Ahmed and Karim Janat ahead of him, a decision that proved to be decisive. The duo helped the side sail the home without much fuss.

Iftikhar was not out on 25 off 18 while Janat was on 21 off 14.

After being asked to bat first, Rangpur rode on Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten 54 off 36 to post a moderate target. Rony Talukdar who fashioned the side’s victory against defending champions Comilla in the first match by 34 runs, also made a fluent 40 off 28. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was the other batter who reached double digit mark with 12.

After a good start from Rony, Malik kept the side on track and helped them go past 150 plus mark.

Chaturanga de Silva and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece for Barishal.