Man caught smuggling 1.5 kg of liquid gold at Sylhet airport

Customs officials at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of liquid gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai on Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as Alim Uddin from Gohora village in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet, was detained shortly after Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-248 landed.

Injamam Ul Haque, Assistant Commissioner of Customs at the airport, stated that Alim was flagged based on a tip-off. Officials conducted a detailed search and found paste-like substances concealed in his trousers and undergarments.

A body scan later confirmed the presence of smuggled liquid gold. The total weight of the seized gold was estimated to be around 1.5 kg.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under customs law, Haque added.