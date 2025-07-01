Constable held over violating college girl in Sunamganj

Police have arrested a police constable over raping a college girl multiple times by promising her marriage at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district.

The accused police constable is Ainul Haque, a resident of Islampur Dubhag village under Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district.

The victim herself appeared at Dharmapasha Police Station on Monday night and filed a case under the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Enamul Haque said that the accused policeman was taken into custody. He has been sent to court on Tuesday noon.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Sunamganj General Hospital for a medical examination, the OC added.

According to police sources and the case statement, an 18-year-old HSC examinee from Netrokona district developed a romantic relationship with the accused about a year ago. During this time, they regularly communicated via mobile phone, exchanged photos and videos and met in person on several occasions.

On June 26, the accused contacted the girl via Messenger and asked her to meet him at Mohodipur Speedboat Ghat in Dharmapasha upazila. From there, he allegedly took her to a residential hotel in Sunamganj, where they spent the night together.

He reportedly engaged in sexual relations with her, assuring her of marriage.

The next day, they returned to Dharmapasha, but whenever the girl brought up the topic of marriage, the accused started making excuses.

On June 29, when she raised the issue again, the accused cut off all communication.

Following this, the girl went to the police station and filed a complaint.