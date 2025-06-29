Smuggled goods worth Tk 7.5 cr seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in separate drives seized smuggled goods worth Taka 7.5 crore in different frontier areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

On a tip-off, a BGB team conducted drives on Friday in frontier areas of Tamabil, Sangram, Damdamia, Bichnakandi, Utma, Banglabazar, Sonalichela, Panthumai, Minatila and Sreepur BOP of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts under the Sylhet Battalion and seized the goods, said BGB Sylhet Sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury at a press briefing on Saturday afternoon.

During the drives, a large quantity of Indian sarees, sunglasses, Clop G cream, cows, betel nuts, blankets, chocolates, eyeball candy, juice, liquor and a boat used for illegally extracting stones were seized.

Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury said the BGB’s operational and intelligence activities are continuing to maintain security at the border, prevent smuggling and drug trafficking.