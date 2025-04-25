Govt to set up land-based LNG terminal soon: Alam

The interim government has decided to set up a land-based LNG terminal to ensure smooth gas supply to the country’s factories., reports BSS.

“Many are saying that they are unable to set up factories due to lack of gas. So, we want to set up a land-based LNG terminal as quick as possible so that enough gas could be brought (from abroad),” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in Doha on Thursday.

In this regard, he said, a plan was shared with Qatar Energy during the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s tour to Doha.

The land-based LNG terminal will be set up soon to expend gas supply to factories in Bangladesh, the press secretary said.

About the Chief Adviser’s Doha tour, he said it is a very successful and fruitful visit.

“I would say it is one of the most successful and very engaging visit,” he said.

Due to this tour, Alam hoped, the reputation of Bangladesh will spread across the world and many foreign investors will come forward towards investing in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the bounce back of the country’s economy, he said there were outstanding debt of US$ 3.2 billion during the ousted regime but the interim government has minimised to US$ 600 million.

The remaining debt will be paid within a few months, the press secretary said, adding “It sends a positive signal outside the world that we are ready for business.”

Wrapping up his four-day tour, Prof Yunus is scheduled to leave Doha today for Rome of Italy to join the funeral of Pope Francis.