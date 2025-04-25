Women’s kabaddi team beat Nepal in last match

Bangladesh national women’s kabaddi team restored some lost pride as they beat host Nepal by 28-23 points in the last match of five-match kabaddi test series held at Satdobato taekwondo hall at Lalitpur in Kathmandu, Nepal today (Friday).

With this win, Nepal won the series 3-2.

Bangladesh trailed the first half by 14-7 points and after the breather the girls in red and green strongly fought back to register their second win in the series.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered 41-18 points defeat to Nepal in the first match and went down 29-22 points defeat in the second match.

Bangladesh however bounced back to register a 26-23 points victory over the hosts in their third match and lost the series conceding 21-17 points defeat in the fourth match.

Bangladesh kabaddi team: Sraboni Mallick (captain), Brishti Biswas (vice captain), Rupali (senior), Smrity Akter, Rekha Akter, Mebi Chakma, Rupali Akter (junior), Anjuara Ratri, Sucharita Chakma, Khadija Khatun, Loba Akter, Yasmin Khanam and Israt Jahan Sadika.