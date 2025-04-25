Dhaka Regency celebrates 18th anniversary

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort celebrates 18 magnificent years of excellence in the hospitality industry with Cake cutting in presence of Executive Director & Managing Director (Current Charge) with ExCom Members, Department Heads & Management Members of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Hotel at hotel premises.

From its humble beginnings in 14th April of 2007 to becoming a trusted name in the industry, Dhaka Regency has consistently set benchmarks for warmth, luxury, and innovation in hospitality.

Over the years, it has been more than just a hotel – it has become a home for International & local travellers, a hub for celebrations, and a landmark for unforgettable moments.

18 Years of Togetherness reflects the journey shared with guests, associates, partners, and well-wishers who have been an inseparable part of this incredible voyage. From luxury rooms to rooftop dining, from international events to community partnerships – every corner of Dhaka Regency carries a story, a memory, and a promise. As the hotel steps into a new chapter, it continues to blend tradition with modernity, and hospitality with heart as The Most Popular Bangladeshi Hotel Brand in Hotel Industry through providing World-class hospitality.