‘Shagorer Teer Theke’ singer Zeenat Rehana passes away

Veteran singer Zeenat Rehana, best known for the famous song ‘Shagorer Teer Theke’, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in the capital.

She was 81.

The first namaz-e-janaza was held after Zohr prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque, while the second namaz-ejanaza was held at the premises of Channel i at 3PM, followed by her burial at Banani Graveyard, according to her family.

Zeenat Rehana became a listed artiste of Bangladesh Betar in 1964, and recorded her most famous song ‘Shagorer Teer Theke’ in 1968, which gained immense popularity among listeners. She also began performing on television in 1965.

Despite having a relatively limited presence in the public music scene due to her professional engagements with various international organisations, Zeenat left a lasting mark through several timeless songs.

She pursued a long successful career in NGO after finising here BA (Hon’s) in Political Science and MS in Political Science and Public Administration, both from Dhaka University.

Among her most notable works are ‘Ekti Phul Ar Ekti Pakhi Bolto Ki Name Tomay Daki’, ‘Ami Kakon Diye Dekhechhilam’, ‘Kopale To Tikli Porbo Na’, ‘Ami Jar Kotha Bhabi Mone Anmone’, ‘Amay Jodi Dako Kachhe’, ‘Kontho Bina’, and ‘Mone Rekho, Smriti Theke’. In total, she released 12 albums in her career; and besides modern and spiritual songs, she also contributed to children’s music.

Zeenat Rehana was the wife of the late Mustafa Kamal Syed, a prominent television personality and former Deputy Director General of Bangladesh Television (BTV), who passed away in 2020. She is survived by a son and a daughter.